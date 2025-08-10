Subscribe

Mahavatar Narsimha BO Day 16: Mythological movie sees a whopping 159% jump in Saturday earnings; eyes ₹150 crore

The gripping narrative, displaying courage, resilience, and the eternal battle between good and evil, has won hearts, and the Hindi version leads the pack. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated10 Aug 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: Ashwin Kumar's film inches close to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore mark now.
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological movie witnessed a massive 159.33 per cent jump in its viewership on Saturday, August 9.

Portraying the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, the Sandalwood movie has maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office, even in its third week. The features voice performances from Aditya Raj Sharma, Priyanka Bhandari and Haripriya Matta.

Made with an estimated budget of 15 crore, Mahavatar Narsimha is inches away from the 150 crore mark domestically.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 16

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted 19.50 crore at the Indian box office on Day 16, Saturday, coinciding with the Rakhi festival.

This is the highest amount the movie has earned during its 16-day run.

With this, Mahavatar Narsimha's 16-day total stands at 145.15 crore. The movie will likely cross the 150 crore mark by Sunday, August 10.

The gripping narrative, displaying courage, resilience, and the eternal battle between good and evil, has won hearts, and the Hindi version leads the pack. Earnings from its original Kannada version follow Telugu language screenings, said Sacnilk.

The Week 2 total ( 73.4 crore) of Mahavatar Narsimha, the highest-grossing Indian animated movie, was 64.02 per cent higher than Week 1 earnings ( 44.75 crore).

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 16

According to Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha has collected 6 crore overseas through its limited screening abroad.

This brings the movie's total worldwide collection to 156 crore; its India gross has been reported at 150 crore.

The global box office numbers for Mahavatar Narsimha will be revised later in the day. The number is expected to improve significantly once the weekend earnings are declared, especially since the announcement of screening at more locations.

 
