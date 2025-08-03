Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10: Ashwin Kumar animated film remains unstoppable, mints THIS amount

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, continues to bring the crowd to the theatres across India. The film, available in 2D and 3D formats, made an impressive business on Saturday. Sunday was no different.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹13.4 crore on day 10 from morning and afternoon shows. The earnings are likely to double, as the current data is live. If that happens, it could mark the highest single-day collection for the film.

So far, the total earnings made by the film are ₹81.25 crore.

The film saw a massive occupancy on Sunday. While the 3D version in Telugu saw 87.71% occupancy on Sunday, Telugu 2D had about 73.77% occupancy. The occupancy was as below:

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 10 Telugu (2D) Occupancy in Theaters:

Morning Shows: 64.47%

Afternoon Shows: 83.06%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 10 Telugu (3D) Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 81.45%

Afternoon Shows: 93.97%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The film was also released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 65.08% Hindi occupancy in (2D) on Sunday. The Hindi version (3D) registered about 77.45% occupancy on the same day.

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 10 Hindi (2D) Occupancy in Theaters:

Morning Shows: 53.29%

Afternoon Shows: 76.87%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 10 Hindi (3D) Occupancy in Theaters:

Morning Shows: 63.11%

Afternoon Shows: 91.78%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Mahavatar Narsimha vs other films at box office Mahavatar Narsimha is clashing with another box office hit Saiyaara. It is also giving tough competition to the new release Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Advertisement

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted about Ashwin Kumar’s film and hailed it for delivering ‘unimaginable numbers for an animated film.’

He wrote, “UNPRECEDENTED... #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] is UNSTOPPABLE, delivering UNIMAGINABLE numbers *for an animated film* – and that too amidst fierce competition, day after day. Records its biggest single-day collection on second Saturday, with Sunday expected to go even higher... The growth on second Saturday, compared to Friday, is a remarkable 112.26%. #MahavatarNarsimha hits the ₹ 50 cr mark today [Sunday, Day 10] – an EXTRAORDINARY feat for a film that opened at just ₹ 1.46 cr... Given the *current trend*, ₹ 💯 cr milestone is well within reach. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 11.25 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr.”

Advertisement