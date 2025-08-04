Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 11: Ashwin Kumar film sees drop in earnings, but nears ₹100 cr mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 11: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, witnessed a massive drop in earnings on Monday. The film witnessed a blockbuster Sunday, recording its highest single-day earnings ever. As expected, its collections dropped sharply on the following working weekday.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 11 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹2.07 crore from morning and afternoon shows on day 11. While this is live data from the website, the day's earnings are likely to double.

However, the business on day 11 remains far below the numbers recorded over the last weekend.

The film is now heading towards the ₹100 crore mark. The total earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha are ₹93.32 crore so far.

The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is available in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 24.74% occupancy on Monday among the Telugu 2D audience. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 18.47%

Afternoon Shows: 31.00%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The 2D version of the film in the Telugu language saw an overall 25.67% occupancy on Monday, August 04, 2025. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 20.75%

Afternoon Shows: 30.58%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

On the other hand, the Hindi dubbed version in 3D registered about 14.15% occupancy on August 04, 2025. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 9.35%

Afternoon Shows: 18.94%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

On the other hand, the 2D version in Hindi recorded about 10.20% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 7.76%

Afternoon Shows: 12.63%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Mahavatar Narsimha is giving a solid competition to the Hindi box office hit Saiyaara. It is also clashing with new releases — Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2.

Mahavatar Narsimha blockbuster Sunday performance On day 10, Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹23.4 crore nett [Ka: 0.7 Cr; Te: 4.5 Cr; Hi: 17.8 Cr; Ta: 0.35 Cr; Mal: 0.05 Cr].

Talking about the impressive box office performance of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it a bigger success than Kantara.

For the unversed, Kantara and Mahavatar Narsimha are backed by the same banner, Hombale Films.