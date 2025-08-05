Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12: Ashwin Kumar film enters ₹100 crore club

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, has hit a new milestone. The film saw a drop on Monday but mostly remained stable at the box office. The makers of the film also dropped a new trailer recently.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12 According to early estimates of Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹3.16 crore from morning and afternoon shows. While this is live data from the website, the earnings are expected to double after the night shows.

For now, the total earnings made by the film are ₹101.46 crore.

The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. It is available in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 21.01% occupancy for the Telugu 3D version on Tuesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 16.68%

Afternoon Shows: 25.34%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The 2D version in Telugu saw about 24.06% occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 19.63%

Afternoon Shows: 28.48%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

In Hindi 2D format, Ashwin Kumar’s directorial recorded 19.34% occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 13.32%

Afternoon Shows: 25.36%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

The Hindi 3D version of Mahavatar Narsimha registered 23.77% occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 15.37%

Afternoon Shows: 32.17%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Mahavatar Narsimha is currently ruling the ticket window alongside other blockbuster Saiyaara. The recent release Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has slowed down significantly. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's Son of Sardaar 2 fell flat as it entered the weekdays.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 11, Mahavatar Narsimha's India Net Collection was ₹ 98.30 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 121 crore while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 4 on day 11. On the same day, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 117 crore.

Film trade industry Taran Adarsh shared predictions for day 12.

He wrote, “#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues its strong run on the second Monday, following a smashing weekend… The discounted ticket offer today [Tuesday] is expected to further boost footfalls and numbers. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 2] Fri 5.30 cr, Sat 11.25 cr, Sun 16.27 cr, Mon 4.70 cr. Total: ₹ 70.34 cr.”