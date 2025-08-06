Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie sees 7% uptick amid discount offer

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12: Ashwin Kumar’s highest-grossing animated Indian film continues to dominate the box office even in the second week. The filmmakers cleverly launched a discounted ticket offer on Tuesday following a significant drop in revenue on second Monday.

The offer seemingly helped Mahavatar Narsimha revive some of its earnings on August 5 weekday as it reported 7.48 percent uptick in revenue flow.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12 Reportedly made on a budget of ₹15 crore, the Sandalwood film collected ₹7.9 crore net at the domestic box office on second Tuesday, Day 12, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ did a business of ₹106.20 crore net in India during its 12-day run in theatres. On Monday, Day 11, the movie minted ₹7.35 crore net and registered 68.18% drop in earnings after strong performance over the weekend.

Moving to theatrical footfall stats, Mahavatar Narsimha registered an overall 29.55% Telugu occupancy on Day 12.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, it raked in ₹121 crore gross during its 11-day run.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Mahavatar Narsimha a revolutionary film for the Indian Animation Industry. In a post on X stated,"#MahavatarNarsimha… crossing the 100 crore mark is a historic moment for the Indian film industry. While many Hollywood animated films do a worldwide business of $1-2 billion , now in India, we can also make grand animated films like Mahavatar Narasimha and release them on a large scale."

He added, “India has a rich history with plenty of content to create. I hope filmmakers will seize this opportunity and make some great animated films. The industry and exhibitors can get an unimaginable benefit.”