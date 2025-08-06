Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12: Ashwin Kumar's animated movie sees 7% uptick amid discount offer

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 12: Ashwin Kumar’s highest-grossing animated Indian film continues to dominate the box office even in the second week. The filmmakers cleverly launched a discounted ticket offer on Tuesday following a significant drop in revenue on second Monday.
The offer seemingly helped Mahavatar Narsimha revive some of its earnings on August 5 weekday as it reported 7.48 percent uptick in revenue flow.
Reportedly made on a budget of ₹15 crore, the Sandalwood film collected ₹7.9 crore net at the domestic box office on second Tuesday, Day 12, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.
‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ did a business of ₹106.20 crore net in India during its 12-day run in theatres. On Monday, Day 11, the movie minted ₹7.35 crore net and registered 68.18% drop in earnings after strong performance over the weekend.
Moving to theatrical footfall stats, Mahavatar Narsimha registered an overall 29.55% Telugu occupancy on Day 12.
At the worldwide box office, it raked in ₹121 crore gross during its 11-day run.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Mahavatar Narsimha a revolutionary film for the Indian Animation Industry. In a post on X stated,"#MahavatarNarsimha… crossing the 100 crore mark is a historic moment for the Indian film industry. While many Hollywood animated films do a worldwide business of $1-2 billion , now in India, we can also make grand animated films like Mahavatar Narasimha and release them on a large scale."
He added, “India has a rich history with plenty of content to create. I hope filmmakers will seize this opportunity and make some great animated films. The industry and exhibitors can get an unimaginable benefit.”
It is likely that the highest-grossing animated Indian film will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported citing film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal's prediction. Meanwhile, it is likely that the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions might be release on different regional platforms, according to sources.