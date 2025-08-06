Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13: Ashwin Kumar's Mythological film crosses ₹109 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13: Ashwin Kumar’s record-breaking animated film continues its dream run at the box office, even into its second week. To counter a dip in earnings on the second Monday, the makers rolled out a special discounted ticket offer on Tuesday, a move that appears to have paid off.

Thanks to the price slash, the film witnessed a modest but notable recovery in weekday collections on August 6, showing a 7.48 per cent jump in earnings.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13 With an estimated production budget of ₹15 crore, the Kannada-language mythological animation earned ₹2.24 crore (net) at the domestic box office on its 13th day, i.e., Wednesday, as per figures from industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film’s total collection now stands at ₹109.04 crore (net) in India over its 13-day theatrical run, a staggering milestone for an Indian animated feature. The final figures are still being updated, so the number may go even higher.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel hailed the film’s success as a turning point for the country’s animation industry. In a post on X, he wrote:

”#MahavatarNarsimha… crossing the 100 crore mark is a historic moment for the Indian film industry. While many Hollywood animated films do a worldwide business of $1-2 billion, now in India, we too can create large-scale animated films like Mahavatar Narasimha.”

He further added, “India has a treasure trove of mythological content. This success should inspire filmmakers to explore the genre further. The industry and exhibitors stand to gain immensely.”