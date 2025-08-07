Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14: Ashwin Kumar’s animated epic nears ₹115 crore in India

The animated film Mahavatar Narsimha has achieved remarkable success, nearing 150 crore worldwide. 

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14(X)

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated feature, created on a reported budget of 15 crore, is inching closer to the 150 crore milestone at the global box office.

Following a strong performance in North America, the Kannada-language film is set to release in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, August 7, according to the makers.

On Day 14 of its theatrical run, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 1.92 crore (net) at the domestic box office on Wednesday (Day 13), as per estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film’s India net collection has reached 114.72 crore, a remarkable achievement for an animated movie in India. Final updates are awaited and may push the figure even higher.

As per Sacnilk, the film has also garnered 5.15 crore from overseas markets through limited international screenings. The global collection is expected to surge in the coming days as more international showings are added.

This brings the total worldwide earnings of Mahavatar Narsimha to 132.25 crore, with its India gross pegged at 127.1 crore so far.

In North America alone, Prathyangira Cinemas—one of the film’s overseas distribution partners—reported a gross of over $400,000.

Back home, the Kannada movie has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, helping it reach a wider audience.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel described the film’s success as a breakthrough moment for Indian animation.

“Mahavatar Narsimha crossing the 100 crore mark is a landmark event for the Indian film industry. While Hollywood animated films often rake in $1-2 billion globally, India has now proved it can deliver high-scale animated storytelling too,” he shared on X.

“India’s mythological stories offer immense creative potential. This success should motivate more filmmakers to tap into the genre. It’s a win-win for the industry and exhibitors alike,” he added.

