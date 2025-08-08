Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14: Mythological movie eyes ₹120 crore as it enters 3rd Friday

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated8 Aug 2025, 06:27 AM IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14(X)

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 14: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological movie, made with an estimated budget of 15 crore, has entered a third week at the Indian box office on Friday, August 8. 

In a surprise dream run, Mahavatar Narsimha is now nearing a record-breaking 120 crore domestically, and 150 crore at the global box office.

The movie was a surprise box office hit at a time when Bollywood's Saiyaara was at its peak. 

 

