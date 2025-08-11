Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17: Ashwin Kumar's film inches towards ₹200 crore worldwide

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, witnessed yet another successful weekend in India. The film crossed ₹150 crore in India during the Rakshabandhan weekend. At the global box office, Mahavatar Narsimha is now heading towards the ₹200 crore mark.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹22.75 crore net on day 17. The total earning of the film is ₹168.65 crore.

The film refuses to slow down at the ticket window as it witnessed massive footfall.

The film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages in 2D and 3D formats. The 3D version remains the preferred choice among the theatre-goers.

Mahavatar Narsimha witness massive footfall in theatres It had an overall 64.31% occupancy on Sunday among the Telugu (3D) audience. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 53.75%

Afternoon Shows: 74.59%

Evening Shows: 75.02%

Night Shows: 53.86%

For the Telugu (2D) version, Mahavatar Narsimha had a 49.35% occupancy on Sunday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 36.12%

Afternoon Shows: 56.70%

Evening Shows: 62.84%

Night Shows: 41.74%

The film registered 51.13% Occupancy for the Hindi (3D) version on 10 August. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 34.70%

Afternoon Shows: 64.52%

Evening Shows: 69.59%

Night Shows: 35.70%

On the other hand, the Hindi (2D) format saw 40.66% occupancy. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 26.91%

Afternoon Shows: 50.88%

Evening Shows: 54.23%

Night Shows: 30.60%

On day 17, Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings for Mahavatar Narsimha. Following closely were Ahmedabad with 328 shows, Mumbai with 293 shows, and Surat with 252 shows.

When it came to occupancy, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Pune witnessed the largest footfalls in theatres.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 16, Mahavatar Narsimha's India Net Collection was ₹ 145.90 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 182.75 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 9 crore on the same day. The film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 173.75 crore on day 16.

Talking about the box office performance of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] records a remarkable 219.15% growth on its third Saturday [#RakshaBandhan]... Crosses the ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 16 – a phenomenal feat for a film that opened at ₹ 1.46 cr on Day 1. The smashing run of #MahavatarNarsimha is an eye-opener for those who doubted the business potential of animation films – especially those made locally.”

Mahavatar Narsimha Mahavatar Narsimha marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar. It is produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions.

The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology.