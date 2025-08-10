Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17: Mythological movie crosses ₹150 crore, mints THIS amount on Sunday

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological movie entered its third week at the box office and smashed all records. Bookings for the movie rose 159.33 percent on Saturday.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 17: According to the trade tracker Sacnilk.com, Mahavatar Narsimha earned an estimated amount of ₹12.63 crore on Saturday, crossing ₹150 crore (India net).

The Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 46.41%% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, 38.90% Hindi Occupancy in 2D, while in 3D, the movie Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 64.17% Telugu Occupancy and 49.61% Hindi Occupancy.

Mahavatar Narsimha worldwide collection: Sacnilk.com data said that until Saturday, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹156 crore worldwide, including ₹145.1 India net and ₹6 crore from overseas.

Language wise, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹4.14 crore in Kannada, ₹31.05 crore in Telegu, ₹107.05 crore in Hindi, ₹1.89 crore in Tamil and ₹37 lakhs in Malayalam.

Advertisement

When to watch Mahavatar Narasimha on OTT: According to film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, it is probable that Mahavatar Narasimha will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported. The speculation is based on previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Previously, Hindi-dubbed versions of big titles such as 'Salaar' and 'Raajakumara' were released on the same platform.

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the Sandalwood film, 'Mahavatar Narasimha', might be released on different regional platforms, according to sources.

About Mahavatar Narsimha: Portraying the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, the Sandalwood movie features voice performances from Aditya Raj Sharma, Priyanka Bhandari and Haripriya Matta. The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films.