Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Ashwin Kumar's film crosses ₹210 crore worldwide

Animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Since its theatrical release on July 25, director Ashwin Kumar’s big-screen spectacle has been setting new benchmarks for Indian animation, amassing over ₹210 crore worldwide, the makers announced on Monday.

The film recently surpassed Hanuman and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to become the highest-grossing animated film in India. Sharing the milestone on social media, production house Hombale Films wrote, “ ₹210 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting… Mahavatar Narsimha continues the glorious run, shattering records and winning the love of millions worldwide.”

Third week and still going strong At the Indian box office, the film’s momentum remains strong. On its third Sunday, Mahavatar Narsimha collected an impressive ₹23 crore, taking its domestic total to ₹171.92 crore after 18 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

That's not all, the film has become the highest-grossing animated film in India. “When we get this kind of reception, it proves that Indian films have an audience. And even for Disney movies, the artists are all Indians. Yes, we had the resources. The technology was there, but someone just had to take that risk and prove that in India, Indian animation movies will also work,” said Hombale Films co-founder Chaluve Gowda in an interview with Hindustan Times.

