Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Ashwin Kumar's movie soars past ₹213 crore mark, despite 78% drop

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Ashwin Kumar directorial mythological animated movie saw 77.66 drop in earnings on third Monday after strong weekend. Portraying the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, the Sandalwood film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film but now it seems to be losing momentum amid new releases.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18 ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ raked in ₹5.25 crore net in India on third on August 12, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced under the banner Kleem Productions, the animated movie did a business of ₹174.9 crore net at the domestic box office during its 18-day run in theatres.

On its opening day, it collected ₹1.75 crore net in India, which is the least single day collection so far. Notably, the highest weekend collection came in the third week when it minted ₹44 crore net.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Collection Released on July 25, the Kannada movie did a worldwide business of ₹213 crore gross in 17 days, grossing ₹11 crore from the overseas market.

Its presenter Homable Films in a post on X stated, “210 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting…#MahavatarNarsimha continues the glorious run, shattering records and winning the love of millions worldwide.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called the animated epic saga a ‘blockbuster’ and in a post on X stated, “#MahavatarNarsimha (Hindi) delivers a MIND BOGGLING ₹ 39 Cr nett in its third weekend, showing massive jump on Saturday over Friday, followed by another strong rise on Sunday.”

Also Read | Dad-to-be Pete Davidson shares the first movie he wants his baby to see