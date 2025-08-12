Subscribe

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Ashwin Kumar's movie soars past ₹213 crore mark, despite 78% drop

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: The mythological animated film witnessed 77.66% drop in earnings on its third Monday after crossing 213 crore mark worldwide. Check full stats here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Aug 2025, 07:41 AM IST
Advertisement
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 18: The Sandalwood movie, directed by Ashwin Kumar, collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>213 crore worldwide in 17 days.
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 18: The Sandalwood movie, directed by Ashwin Kumar, collected ₹213 crore worldwide in 17 days.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Ashwin Kumar directorial mythological animated movie saw 77.66 drop in earnings on third Monday after strong weekend. Portraying the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, the Sandalwood film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated film but now it seems to be losing momentum amid new releases.

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ raked in 5.25 crore net in India on third on August 12, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Produced under the banner Kleem Productions, the animated movie did a business of 174.9 crore net at the domestic box office during its 18-day run in theatres.

Also Read | Saiyaara OTT release date: Ahaan Panday's movie to begin streaming online from..

On its opening day, it collected 1.75 crore net in India, which is the least single day collection so far. Notably, the highest weekend collection came in the third week when it minted 44 crore net.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Collection

Released on July 25, the Kannada movie did a worldwide business of 213 crore gross in 17 days, grossing 11 crore from the overseas market.

Advertisement

Its presenter Homable Films in a post on X stated, “210 CRORES+ worldwide gross & counting…#MahavatarNarsimha continues the glorious run, shattering records and winning the love of millions worldwide.”

Also Read | Dhadak 2 BO Day 11: Monday blues hit Triptii Dimri's movie, mints THIS amount

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called the animated epic saga a ‘blockbuster’ and in a post on X stated, “#MahavatarNarsimha (Hindi) delivers a MIND BOGGLING 39 Cr nett in its third weekend, showing massive jump on Saturday over Friday, followed by another strong rise on Sunday.”

Advertisement
Also Read | Dad-to-be Pete Davidson shares the first movie he wants his baby to see

Another film business analyst Taran Adarsh said, "HISTORIC RUN CONTINUES... #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] maintains its #Blockbuster momentum in Weekend 3... .Weekend 3 numbers [ 38.96 cr] are HIGHER than the *entire Week 1* [ 32.63 cr] and even *Weekend 2* [ 35.23 cr]... #MahavatarNarsimha shows no signs of slowing down... SENSATIONAL.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentMahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 18: Ashwin Kumar's movie soars past ₹213 crore mark, despite 78% drop
Read Next Story