Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 19: Ashwin Kumar's movie inches closer to ₹180 crore domestically

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 19: Animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha, released on July 25, is all set to hit the ₹180 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The Ashwin Kumar directorial, which saw a rather dud opening at the box office, has witnessed a spectacular growth in three weeks, setting new benchmarks for Indian animation.

The Sandalwood film, portraying powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian animated movie.

Hombale Films co-founder, Chaluve Gowda, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “When we get this kind of reception, it proves that Indian films have an audience. And even for Disney movies, the artists are all Indians.”

“Yes, we had the resources. The technology was there, but someone just had to take that risk and prove that in India, Indian animation movies will also work,” he added.

Mahavatar Narsimha was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 19 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha hit a slowdown as it entered its third work week, from a 77.66% fall in earnings on Monday, to minting just ₹1.92 crore on Tuesday.

However, Mahavatar Narsimha's 19-day total stands at an impressive ₹176.83 crore, which is very near to the ₹180 crore milestone.

If the movie is able to maintain its momentum, it will likely reach the milestone by tomorrow, Wednesday.

Notably, Mahavatar Narsimha's Tuesday earnings are only an early estimate. The number will be revised after taking the evening and night shows in account.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide Box Office Collection Mahavatar Narsimha has also done wonders at the global box office.

The Kannada movie did a worldwide business of ₹221.25 crore gross in 18 days, grossing ₹13.1 crore from the overseas market.

Mahavatar Narsimha's India gross stands at ₹208.15 crore.

Mahavatar Chapter 2 to release by 2027 Chaluve Gowda told LiveMint that the second instalment of the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe will likely be released by 2027.