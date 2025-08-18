Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25: Ashwin Kumar's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Monday

Subscribe

Updated18 Aug 2025, 09:40 PM IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25(X)

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25: Ashwin Kumar's animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha's earnings declines on the 25th day at the box office on Monday.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 25:

According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted an estimated 1.41 crore India net on its twenty-fifth day for all languages.

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 9.76% Hindi (2D) occupancy on Sunday, 24.59% Telugu (2D) occupancy and 13.34% Hindi occupancy in 3D.

Mahavatar Narsimha Worldwide collection:

Sacnilk reported that Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of 267 crore worldwide till Sunday, Day 24. This includes 210.5 crore India net and 16.25 crore worldwide.

Language-wise, Mahavatar Narsimha earned a total of 6.83 crore in Tamil, 41.05 crore in Telegu, 159.6 in Hindi, 2.51 crore in Tamil, and 51 lakh in Malayalam.

Races past $1 million gross mark in North America:

On 11 August itself, Mahavatar Narsimha raced past the $1 million gross mark in just 10 days in North America, reported Times of India.

According to the details, the movie earned about $585000 on Friday, collected $250000-300000 on Saturday and close to $250000 on Sunday in North America.

About Mahavatar Narsimha:

Mahavatar Narsimha marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar. It is produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions.

The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology.

When to watch Mahavatar Narasimha on OTT:

According to film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, it is probable that Mahavatar Narasimha will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported. The speculation is based on previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Previously, Hindi-dubbed versions of big titles such as 'Salaar' and 'Raajakumara' were released on the same platform.

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the Sandalwood film, 'Mahavatar Narasimha', might be released on different regional platforms, according to sources.

 
