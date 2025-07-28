Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 4: Ashwin Kumar film sees dip after impressive weekend, mints THIS amount

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 4: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha wrapped up its first weekend in theatres. After a slow start on Friday, the film picked up momentum. After an impressive Sunday performance, the shows have reportedly been increased across theatres.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹3.31 crore on day 4. While it is a dip in its earnings, it is live data from the website.

The total business made by the film is ₹19.16 crore. The final figures will be out post night shows.

The original Telugu movie was also released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 46.79% occupancy among Kannada audience in 2D, while 3D saw 61.91% occupancy on Monday.

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 38.30% occupancy among the Telugu audience in 2D, while 3D registered 52.71% occupancy on June 28.

Similarly, for the Tamil version in 2D, the film had 12.51% occupancy. On the other hand, the Tamil 3D version saw 43.17% occupancy.

For the Hindi dubbed version, the 3D format remained the most preferred option for the audience, marking about 27.12% occupancy. Hindi 2D had 21.14% occupancy.

Mahavatar Narsimha becomes highest-grossing Indian animated film: Report On Friday, Mahavatar Narsimha received a lukewarm response with an opening business of about 1.75 crore net [Ka: 0.05 Cr; Te: 0.3; Hi: 1.35; Ta: 0.03; Mal: 0.02]. By Saturday, the film saw about 162.86% growth in earnings, raking in ₹ 4.6 crore net [Ka: 0.11 Cr; Te: 1.15; Hi: 3.25; Ta: 0.07; Mal: 0.02].

On Sunday, the film earned its highest with a business of ₹9.5 crore net [Ka: 0.2 Cr; Te: 2.37; Hi: 6.8; Ta: 0.1; Mal: 0.03].

In total, Mahavatar Narsimha made over ₹15 crore net in its first weekend, becoming the highest-grossing Indian animated film, as per multiple reports.

Talking about the film's business, film analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter: "'MAHAVATAR NARSIMHA' SEES SOLID GROWTH – SHOWS INCREASED – POSTS EXCELLENT WEEKEND... From a slow start on Friday morning to an impressive ₹ 11 cr opening weekend… #MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] shines bright, despite facing stiff competition from #Saiyaara and the #Hollywood biggie #TheFantasticFour.

“#MahavatarNarsimha recorded strong gains with each passing day – Saturday witnessed remarkable growth, while Sunday saw an even bigger jump, powered by glowing word of mouth. Exhibitors responded swiftly to audience demand, increasing the show count over the weekend – a clear indication of the film's growing popularity and box office traction. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday numbers – and going by the current trend, #MahavatarNarsimha is expected to surpass its Friday collections.”

