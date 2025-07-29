Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 5: Ashwin Kumar film draws audience on weekday, nears ₹30 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 5: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, has registered a dip in its earnings but continues to draw the audience. The film has surpassed its biggest competitor, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 -- Sword vs Spirit, after the weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 5 According to the early estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹4.58 crore, from morning, afternoon and evening shows.

The film is likely to enter the ₹30 crore club soon. So far, its total business in India is ₹26.43 crore nett in all languages.

However, these are live data from the website and subject to changes. The final figures will be out after 10 pm.

The film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha rules theatres Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 50.00% occupancy on Tuesday among the Telugu audience in 3D. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 37.88%

Afternoon Shows: 52.41%

Evening Shows: 59.72%

Night Shows: Awaited

In the same language in 2D format, Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 34.46% on the same day. It recorded occupancy as:

Morning Shows: 23.57%

Afternoon Shows: 38.83%

Evening Shows: 40.98%

Night Shows: Awaited

For the Hindi version in 3D, Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 46.50% Occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 23.63%

Afternoon Shows: 51.46%

Evening Shows: 64.41%

Night Shows: Awaited

For the 2D version in Hindi, the animated film witnessed 39.05% occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 21.26%

Afternoon Shows: 38.80%

Evening Shows: 57.09%

Night Shows: Awaited

On day 4, Mahavatar Narsimha's India Gross Collection was ₹ 26.25 crore.

Film industry analyst Taran Adarsh posted about the film business on X, formerly Twitter: “#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues its superb run on Monday… As expected, the Monday numbers are HIGHER than both Friday and Saturday – a clear indicator of the film's fantastic trend. Yet another winner from #HombaleFilms, the powerhouse behind #KGF, #KGF2, #Kantara, and #Salaar. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 1] Fri 1.40 cr, Sat 3.20 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.70 cr. #Hindi version.”