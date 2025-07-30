Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: Ashwin Kumar film stays strong amid discounts, crosses ₹30 cr mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, has maintained its streak at the box office. The film has been a sleeper hit, giving tough competition to films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 -- Sword vs Spirit. The film has now crossed the ₹30 crore mark in India despite discounted ticket prices.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹4.48 crore in all languages on day 6 from morning, afternoon and evening shows across India.

The total business made by the animated film now stands at ₹34.03 crore.

However, this isn't the final figure for the day.

The film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages in 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha brings crowds As per the early estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 44.15% occupancy on day 6 among the Telugu audience in 3D. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 34.73%

Afternoon Shows: 44.10%

Evening Shows: 53.63%

Night Shows: Awaited

In Telugu 2D, Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 30.01% on day 6. It recorded occupancy as:

Morning Shows: 22.39%

Afternoon Shows: 29.16%

Evening Shows: 38.47%

Night Shows: Awaited

For the Hindi version (3D), Mahavatar Narsimha registered 46.50% occupancy on Wednesday, while the 2D format in the same language had 22.81% occupancy.

The film in 3D version is performing better in theatres.

On day 5, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 35.25 crore.

Expert on Mahavatar Narsimha's box office performance Talking about the business of the film, film industry analyst and insider Taran Adarsh shared how the film continues after slashing its ticket prices. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues to stand tall with each passing day… Just look at the day-wise data – it's extremely rare for a film to witness such multifold growth not just over the weekend, but even on weekdays. The Tuesday numbers are HIGHER than Friday, Saturday, and Monday – exceptional trending... While the discounted ticket initiative did boost Tuesday's numbers, it also led to an overall increase in footfalls.”

“#MahavatarNarsimha is clearly here to stay and is expected to continue its strong run, despite two prominent releases this Friday – #SOS2 and #Dhadak2. #MahavatarNarsimha [Week 1] Fri 1.38 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 6.77 cr, Mon 3.50 cr, Tue 5 cr. Total: ₹ 20.05 cr. #Hindi version,” he added.