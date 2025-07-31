Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: Ashwin Kumar’s animated film nears ₹40 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film Mahavatar Narsimha continues its steady run at the box office. Emerging as a surprise hit, the film has been holding its own against titles like Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. Despite discounted ticket rates, it has raked in ₹37.05 crore in India so far.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹7.50 crore across all languages on day 6, based on collections from morning, afternoon, and evening shows nationwide.

The film’s total domestic collection now stands at ₹37.05 crore.

Released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film is available in both 2D and 3D formats.

Mahavatar Narsimha brings crowds Early estimates suggest that on day 6, Mahavatar Narsimha saw an overall occupancy of 50.32% among Telugu audiences in the 3D format. The breakdown is as follows:

Morning Shows: 34.73%

Afternoon Shows: 44.10%

Evening Shows: 53.63%

Night Shows: 68.83% For the Telugu 2D format, the overall occupancy was higher at 35.24%, with the following split:

Morning Shows: 22.39%

Afternoon Shows: 29.16%

Evening Shows: 38.47%

Night Shows: 50.95% In the Hindi version, the 3D format recorded 37.28% occupancy on Wednesday, while the 2D format registered a lower 28.35%.

The film is seeing better footfall for its 3D screenings across regions.

On day 5, Mahavatar Narsimha had grossed ₹35.25 crore across India.