Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s animated film inches towards ₹50 cr mark

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, has recorded a drop in its earnings. While it might become its lowest earnings ever, the film has mostly maintained its momentum at the box office. The earnings of the film are likely to improve over the weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹2.36 crore on day 1. The total earnings of the film now stand at ₹39.61 crore in all languages.

However, this isn't the final figure. The earnings are based on morning, afternoon, and evening shows only.

While the earnings will increase post night shows, it still remains lower than the previous day's business. On day 6, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹7.7 crore in all languages [Ka: 0.15 Cr; Te: 1.7; Hi: 5.75; Ta: 0.08; Mal: 0.02].

On day 6, the film's India Net Collection was ₹ 37.25 crore. On the same day, its India Gross Collection was ₹ 44.25 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed 30.23% Occupancy among the Telugu audience in 3D on Thursday. The 2D version of the film in Telugu saw about 24.72% Telugu on Thursday.

The occupancy is as follows. Mahavatar Narsimha Day 7 Telugu (2D) Occupancy in theatres:

Morning Shows: 21.45%

Afternoon Shows: 28.87%

Evening Shows: 23.83%

Night Shows: Awaited

Mahavatar Narsimha Day 7 Telugu (3D) Occupancy in theatres:

Morning Shows: 23.55%

Afternoon Shows: 38.08%

Evening Shows: 29.05%

Night Shows: Awaited

Mahavatar Narsimha in Hindi 3D saw 25.84% Occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 18.21%

Afternoon Shows: 35.84%

Evening Shows: 23.48%

Night Shows: Awaited

The Hindi 2D version had 21.39% Occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 16.16%

Afternoon Shows: 25.58%

Evening Shows: 22.43%

Night Shows: Awaited

Expert on Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office performance Talking about the box office performance of the film, industry analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter: “#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] continues to surprise with its exceptional trending, day after day… The film is expected to offer stiff competition to both new releases [#SOS2, #Dhadak2] and holdover titles in Week 2. Now, here's the key highlight: #MahavatarNarsimha has already surpassed the *Week 1* business of #Hombale's #Kantara [ ₹ 15 cr] and #KGF [ ₹ 21.45 cr] – within just one week... Truly incredible!”