Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s animated movie earns ₹7.5 crore on Thursday

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated movie, Mahavatar Narsimha, has maintained a steady hold at the Indian box office throughout its first week on the silver screen.

It is likely to see better numbers over the weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha, which opened at just ₹1.75 crore on day 1, has seen its earnings significantly rise over the week.

On Day 7, the movie earned ₹7.50 crore in all languages, bringing Mahavatar Narsimha's total earnings near ₹50 crore.

The movie has earned ₹44.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Occupancy Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed 34.71% occupancy among the Telugu audience in 3D on Thursday.

Morning Shows: 23.55%

Afternoon Shows: 38.08%

Evening Shows: 29.05%

Night Shows: 48.16%

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 28.50% Telugu (2D) occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 21.45%

Afternoon Shows: 28.87%

Evening Shows: 23.83%

Night Shows: 39.84%

The 2D version of the film in Hindi saw about 21.26% on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 16.16%

Afternoon Shows: 25.58%

Evening Shows: 22.43%

Night Shows: 20.85%

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office performance: Expert view Talking about the Mahavatar Narsimha's box office performance, industry analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie has come as a “surprise,” and has been witnessing “exceptional trending, day after day”.

“Mahavatar Narsimha [Hindi version] continues to surprise with its exceptional trending, day after day… The film is expected to offer stiff competition to both new releases [#SOS2, #Dhadak2] and holdover titles in Week 2,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Now, here's the key highlight: MahavatarNarsimha has already surpassed the Week 1 business of Hombale's Kantara [ ₹15 cr] and KGF [ ₹21.45 cr] – within just one week... Truly incredible!” he added.