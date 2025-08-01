Subscribe

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s animated movie earns ₹7.5 crore on Thursday

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha, which opened at just 1.75 crore on day 1, has seen its earnings significantly rise over the week.

Livemint
Updated1 Aug 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Advertisement
Mahavatar Narsimha released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.
Mahavatar Narsimha released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.(Hombale Films)

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated movie, Mahavatar Narsimha, has maintained a steady hold at the Indian box office throughout its first week on the silver screen.

Advertisement

It is likely to see better numbers over the weekend.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha, which opened at just 1.75 crore on day 1, has seen its earnings significantly rise over the week.

On Day 7, the movie earned 7.50 crore in all languages, bringing Mahavatar Narsimha's total earnings near 50 crore.

The movie has earned 44.75 crore at the Indian box office.

Also Read | Saiyaara BO Day 14: Ahaan Panday's movie collects ₹108 crore in week 2

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed 34.71% occupancy among the Telugu audience in 3D on Thursday.

Morning Shows: 23.55%

Afternoon Shows: 38.08%

Evening Shows: 29.05%

Night Shows: 48.16%

Advertisement

Mahavatar Narsimha had an overall 28.50% Telugu (2D) occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 21.45%

Afternoon Shows: 28.87%

Evening Shows: 23.83%

Night Shows: 39.84%

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's career-best opener ‘Kingdom’ mints THIS amount on Day 1

The 2D version of the film in Hindi saw about 21.26% on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 16.16%

Afternoon Shows: 25.58%

Evening Shows: 22.43%

Night Shows: 20.85%

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office performance: Expert view

Talking about the Mahavatar Narsimha's box office performance, industry analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie has come as a “surprise,” and has been witnessing “exceptional trending, day after day”.

“Mahavatar Narsimha [Hindi version] continues to surprise with its exceptional trending, day after day… The film is expected to offer stiff competition to both new releases [#SOS2, #Dhadak2] and holdover titles in Week 2,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

“Now, here's the key highlight: MahavatarNarsimha has already surpassed the Week 1 business of Hombale's Kantara [ 15 cr] and KGF [ 21.45 cr] – within just one week... Truly incredible!” he added.

Also Read | Hari Hara Veera Mallu BO Day 7: Pawan Kalyan's film crosses ₹80 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha is helmed by Hombale Films.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentMahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 7: Ashwin Kumar’s animated movie earns ₹7.5 crore on Thursday
Read Next Story