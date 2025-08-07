Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 13: Mythological movie nears ₹150 crore globally; screening in Australia, NZ today

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13: Ashwin Kumar’s mythological movie, made with an estimated budget of ₹15 crore, is now nearing a record-breaking ₹150 crore at the global box office.

After a successful feat in North America, the Kannada movie is all set to screen in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, August 7, said the makers.

“The divine roar echoes across the world… #MahavatarNarsimha is arriving in Australia & New Zealand, igniting the screens from August 7th. Brace yourself for a divine cinematic experience,” Hombale Films said in a tweet. They also shared a list of the theatres screening it.

The screening of Mahavatar Narsimha will also be improved in North America, with the introduction of shows at more locations from August 8, they shared.

The movie has been released in multiple languages abroad – Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Worldwide Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha has collected ₹5.15 crore overseas through its limited screening abroad. The number is expected to improve significantly over the weekend, especially since the announcement of screening at more locations.

This brings the movie's total worldwide collection to ₹132.25 crore; its India gross has been reported at ₹127.1 crore.

Prathyangira Cinemas, Mahavatar Narsimha's screening partner in the US, said that the movie has reached a gross of $400K+ in North America.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 13 According to Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha minted ₹6 crore at the Indian box office on Wednesday, August 6, thanks to the discounted prices.

With this, its 13-day total stands at ₹112.80 crore, a staggering milestone for an Indian animated feature.

In India, the Kannada movie has been released in several more languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

‘Historic moment for the Indian film industry’ Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel hailed the movie’s success as a turning point for India's animation industry.

”Mahavatar Narsimha… crossing the 100 crore mark is a historic moment for the Indian film industry. While many Hollywood animated films do a worldwide business of $1-2 billion, now in India, we too can create large-scale animated films like Mahavatar Narasimha,” he wrote in a tweet.

“India has a treasure trove of mythological content. This success should inspire filmmakers to explore the genre further. The industry and exhibitors stand to gain immensely,” he added.