Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Day 15: Ashwin Kumar's animated epic sees 51% jump day before Raksha Bandhan holiday

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 15: Ashwin Kumar directorial mythological animated movie ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ entered third week on Friday, August 8. Portraying the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, the Sandalwood movie marked a significant 51.40 percent uptick in earnings on Day 15 as it continues its strong box office run.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 15 Showing no signs of slowing down, the movie made remarkable numbers a day before Raksha Bandhan holiday. It raked in ₹8.1 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 15 in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings its 15-day total to ₹126.25 crore net.

Released on July 25, the animated movie did a business of ₹1.75 crore net on its opening day — the least single day collection so far.

The filmmakers in a post on Instagram stated, “The Divine Blockbuster #MahavatarNarsimha North America gross at $515,155 at 2nd Friday 8.17 am pst.”

The gripping narrative, displaying courage, resilience and the eternal battle between good and evil, has won hearts as Hindi version leads the pack. Earnings from its original Kannada version follows Telugu language screenings, as per Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst in a post on X stated, “#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] posts a remarkable total in Week 2… In fact, the Week 2 total is 57.28% HIGHER than Week 1, which is nothing short of sensational. The march towards the ₹100 cr milestone has begun.”

According to Sacnilk, Week 2 total for the highest grossing Indian animated film was recorded to be 64.02 percent higher than Week 1 earnings.