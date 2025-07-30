Subscribe

Mahavatar Narsimha Collection Day 5: Ashwin Kumar's movie beats Hanuman, tops as highest-grossing animated Indian film

Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Jul 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 5: Ashwin Kumar’s epic animated action drama continues to show strong performance at the box office. After surpassing the lifetime earnings of VG Samant's Hanuman (2005), Mahavatar Narsimha emerged as the highest-grossing animated Indian film of all time.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 5

Produced by Silvertoons, Hanuman reportedly did a business of 7.68 crore during its lifetime. Meanwhile, Mahavatar Narsimha produced under the banner Kleem Productions did a business of 7.41 crore net on Tuesday, July 29, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Surprising cinephiles with unexpectedly high footfalls, the movie collected 29.47 crore net during its 5-day run in theatres.

Recording 23.50 percent uptick in earnings on Day 5, the movie registered an overall 40.35% Telugu and 47.61% Hindi occupancy. This pan-India movie is available in in 2D and 3D formats in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

After a blockbuster weekend, when it collected 14.1 crore net over the two days, the movie refused to slowdown even during weekdays. Made on a budget of 15 crore, the Sandalwood movie opened to 1.75 crore net at the box office on July 25.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "The Tuesday numbers are HIGHER than Friday, Saturday, and Monday – exceptional trending... While the discounted ticket initiative did boost Tuesday's numbers, it also led to an overall increase in footfalls.

#MahavatarNarsimha is clearly here to stay and is expected to continue its strong run, despite two prominent releases this Friday – #SOS2 and #Dhadak2."

 

 

As Hindi version dominates its revenue flow followed by Telugu screenings, the film raked in around 9 crore on its first Tuesday — becoming the second biggest grosser for the day in India.

As per Sacnilk, the Mahavatar Narsimha did a business of 34.50 crores gross ( 29 crore net) during its 5-day run in theatres, and it is eyeing 50 crore gross mark in the first week at the domestic box office.

Watch Mahavatar Narsimha trailer here:

