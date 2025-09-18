Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: India’s biggest animation movie this year all set to stream online

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, was produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films (KGF, Kantara and Salaar). The biggest animated hit of the year is now ready for its OTT release.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first part of the planned seven-film Mahavatar Cinematic Universe based on Lord Vishnu’s ten avatars. The story covers Varaha and Narasimha incarnations.

It begins with Varaha saving Bhudevi from Hiranyaksha. After his death, Hiranyaksha’s brother Hiranyakashipu gains near-immortality. He declares himself a god and starts tormenting Vishnu’s devotees.

His son Prahlad, however, remains devoted to Vishnu. To protect Prahlad and restore justice, Vishnu takes the Narasimha form, a half-man-half-lion. The Narsimha avatar kills Hiranyakashipu by breaking the boon’s conditions.

The movie premiered at IFFI in November 2024 and was released theatrically in July 2025 in 2D and 3D. It became India’s highest-grossing animated film.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection On Friday, Mahavatar Narsimha opened decently with ₹1.75 crore. However, it jumped 162% on the following day and earned ₹4.6 crore. On Sunday, it jumped further by 106% and minted ₹9.5 crore. In the first week, the movie earned ₹44.75 crore.

In the second week, the box office collection jumped way higher. With a 64% rise, the movie collected ₹73.4 crore in Week 2. The third week was equally strong, with ₹70.2 crore. The movie ran in theatres for seven weeks and minted ₹249.15 crore net in India.

The India gross collection stood at ₹296.5 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹28 crore, the worldwide box office collection was ₹324.5 crore. For a movie made with ₹40 crore, the box office performance placed it as a blockbuster.

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date Mahavatar Narsimha will premiere on Netflix on September 19 at 12:30 PM IST. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, it was the biggest animated hit of the year.