Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date: India’s biggest animation movie this year all set to stream online

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, is all set for its OTT release. This animated film became India's highest-grossing animated film, earning 324.5 crore worldwide.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated18 Sep 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, was produced by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films (KGF, Kantara and Salaar). The biggest animated hit of the year is now ready for its OTT release.

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first part of the planned seven-film Mahavatar Cinematic Universe based on Lord Vishnu’s ten avatars. The story covers Varaha and Narasimha incarnations.

It begins with Varaha saving Bhudevi from Hiranyaksha. After his death, Hiranyaksha’s brother Hiranyakashipu gains near-immortality. He declares himself a god and starts tormenting Vishnu’s devotees.

His son Prahlad, however, remains devoted to Vishnu. To protect Prahlad and restore justice, Vishnu takes the Narasimha form, a half-man-half-lion. The Narsimha avatar kills Hiranyakashipu by breaking the boon’s conditions.

The movie premiered at IFFI in November 2024 and was released theatrically in July 2025 in 2D and 3D. It became India’s highest-grossing animated film.

Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection

On Friday, Mahavatar Narsimha opened decently with 1.75 crore. However, it jumped 162% on the following day and earned 4.6 crore. On Sunday, it jumped further by 106% and minted 9.5 crore. In the first week, the movie earned 44.75 crore.

In the second week, the box office collection jumped way higher. With a 64% rise, the movie collected 73.4 crore in Week 2. The third week was equally strong, with 70.2 crore. The movie ran in theatres for seven weeks and minted 249.15 crore net in India.

The India gross collection stood at 296.5 crore. With an overseas collection of 28 crore, the worldwide box office collection was 324.5 crore. For a movie made with 40 crore, the box office performance placed it as a blockbuster.

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release date

Mahavatar Narsimha will premiere on Netflix on September 19 at 12:30 PM IST. Directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, it was the biggest animated hit of the year.

The animated film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Viewers who missed the theatres can now watch it online on Netflix.

 
 
EntertainmentOTT
