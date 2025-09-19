Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release: When and where to watch Hombale Films produced animated epic

Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is set to make its OTT debut. Fans who missed the theatrical release can catch the film on Netflix from September 19 at 12:30 PM. Netflix India confirmed the release on its official X account, sharing the film’s poster with the caption: “The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch 'Mahavatar Narsimha', out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix.”

What Is the Film About? Released in theatres on July 25, Mahavatar Narsimha tells the story of Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu and the rise of the fierce incarnation, Narsimha, against his father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu. The film draws from the Vishnu Purana, Narasimha Purana, and Shrimad Bhagavata Purana, highlighting the power of faith and divine intervention.

Despite minimal hype, the film achieved significant commercial success, crossing ₹300 crore at the global box office.

Why Is It a Milestone? Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in the planned Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. Future films in the series include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037).

India Today, in its review, called the film “a gripping epic-animation saga… a brave attempt at retelling ancient legends… a compelling watch for its emotional reliability and stunning depiction of Lord Narsimha in the goosebumps-filled climax.”