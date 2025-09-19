Subscribe

Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release: When and where to watch Hombale Films produced animated epic

Mahavatar Narsimha, the first film in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, explores the story of Prahlad and Lord Narsimha's triumph over evil. Released on July 25, it grossed over 300 crore and will debut on Netflix on September 19.

Published19 Sep 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Mahavatar Narsimha’ is set to premiere on Netflix on September 19.
Director Ashwin Kumar’s animated mythological epic Mahavatar Narsimha is set to make its OTT debut. Fans who missed the theatrical release can catch the film on Netflix from September 19 at 12:30 PM. Netflix India confirmed the release on its official X account, sharing the film’s poster with the caption: “The roar of this lion can topple a kingdom. Watch 'Mahavatar Narsimha', out 19 September, 12:30 PM, on Netflix.”

What Is the Film About?

Released in theatres on July 25, Mahavatar Narsimha tells the story of Prahlad’s devotion to Lord Vishnu and the rise of the fierce incarnation, Narsimha, against his father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu. The film draws from the Vishnu Purana, Narasimha Purana, and Shrimad Bhagavata Purana, highlighting the power of faith and divine intervention.

Despite minimal hype, the film achieved significant commercial success, crossing 300 crore at the global box office.

Why Is It a Milestone?

Backed by Kleem Productions and Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first instalment in the planned Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, inspired by the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. Future films in the series include Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), and Mahavatar Kalki (2035–2037).

India Today, in its review, called the film “a gripping epic-animation saga… a brave attempt at retelling ancient legends… a compelling watch for its emotional reliability and stunning depiction of Lord Narsimha in the goosebumps-filled climax.”

What Does the Director Say About the Franchise?

Ashwin Kumar shared his vision for the upcoming films, saying, “We here at Kleem Productions, along with Hombale Films, are excited to bring the heritage of Bharat to the big screen in a never-before-experienced cinematic scale. The transcendental experience begins through the MAHAVATAR universe of Dasha Avatar… Now Bharat will Roar!”

 
 
