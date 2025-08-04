Mahavatar Narsimha OTT release: Where to watch Ashwin Kumar’s highest-grossing animated Indian film

Fareha Naaz
Updated 4 Aug 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Mahavatar Narasimha OTT release: Ashwin Kumar directorial animated mythological epic ‘Mahavatar Narasimha’ will be releasing on OTT soon after its theatrical run. This spiritually charged tale emerged as the highest-grossing animated Indian film of all time while other contemporary movies struggled to attract audiences.

When to watch Mahavatar Narasimha on OTT

According to trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, it is probable that Mahavatar Narasimha will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported. With a probability of 50 per cent, the speculation is based on previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Previously, Hindi-dubbed versions of big titles such as 'Salaar' and 'Raajakumara' were released on the same platform.

