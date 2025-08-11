Mahavatar Narsimha races past $1 million gross mark in North America, check details

Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha, which is witnessing a successful run in the Indian box office, has raced past the $1 million gross mark in just 10 days in North America, reported Times of India.

According to the details, the movie earned about $585000 on Friday, collected $250000-300000 on Saturday and close to $250000 on Sunday in North America.

With the movie crossing $1 million mark in North America, it has underlined the importance of growing popularity among the diaspora.

Mahavatar Narsimha's domestic collection: According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mahavatar Narsimha earned ₹22.75 crore net on day 17. The total earning of the film is ₹168.65 crore.

The film was released in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages in 2D and 3D formats. The 3D version remains the preferred choice among the theatre-goers.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 16, Mahavatar Narsimha's India Net Collection was ₹145.90 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹182.75 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹9 crore on the same day. The film's India Gross Collection was ₹173.75 crore on day 16.

When to watch Mahavatar Narasimha on OTT: According to film trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, it is probable that Mahavatar Narasimha will release on streaming giant JioHotstar in Hindi, India Times reported. The speculation is based on previous collaborations between the platform and the production house. Previously, Hindi-dubbed versions of big titles such as 'Salaar' and 'Raajakumara' were released on the same platform.

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the Sandalwood film, 'Mahavatar Narasimha', might be released on different regional platforms, according to sources.

About Mahavatar Narsimha: Mahavatar Narsimha marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar. It is produced by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions.

The film is the first instalment in the planned animated seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology.