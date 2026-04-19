Mahavatar Parshuram first look unveiled by Hombale Films, makers confirm December 2027 release

Hombale Films has confirmed the next instalment in its expanding mythological film series.
Hombale Films has announced Mahavatar Parshuram, the second chapter in the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, following the earlier film Mahavatar Narsimha.
The production house revealed the first look of the upcoming film, marking a continuation of its mythological storytelling slate.
The announcement introduces Mahavatar Parshuram as a major project built around the legendary warrior-sage Parshuram, a figure deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The first-look visual presents a dramatic and intense depiction of the character, signalling a focus on action and scale. The imagery highlights a battle-ready figure, reinforcing the film’s emphasis on strength, conflict, and legacy.
The first glimpse was shared with the statement, “As Hombale Films and the makers of Mahavatar Narsimha Unite. The legend awakens. An era begins. Presenting the official Motion Poster of Mahavatar Parshuraam, Dec 2027 Release. 𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐍 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐀 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐒, 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐔 𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐄 🪓 Tanno Parshuram Prachodayat (sic).”
The makers confirmed that the film is scheduled for release in December 2027. This places it as a long-term project within the studio’s broader cinematic plans. By announcing the sequel early, Hombale Films appears to be establishing a structured universe of interconnected mythological films.
Mahavatar Parshuram follows Mahavatar Narsimha, which serves as the first chapter in the planned series. The cinematic universe is expected to explore different avatars and mythological figures through separate films, each contributing to a larger narrative framework.
While the cast details for Mahavatar Parshuram have not been fully disclosed, the announcement has generated attention due to the scale of the project and the popularity of mythological themes in recent years.
Hombale Films has previously backed large-scale productions and is now positioning the Mahavatar series as a key part of its future slate.
Further details about the storyline, cast, and production timeline are expected to be announced closer to the film’s release.