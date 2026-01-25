Mahesh Babu lauds 'uncompromising, formidable' Priyanka Chopra in The Bluff trailer

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actor Mahesh Babu has extended his best wishes to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, appearing highly impressed by the trailer of her upcoming Hollywood film 'The Bluff'.

Taking to his Instagram story, Mahesh Babu reshared the film's trailer and wrote, "Loved the trailer... @priyankachopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again. Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th..."

In a sweet response, PeeCee commented, "Thank you my Dost."

Notably, Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu will soon share the screen in SS Rajamouli's next directorial, 'Varanasi'. In the film, Priyanka will be seen playing Mandakini. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of Varanasi, which is set to release during Sankranti 2027.

The film's title was officially announced at the grand GlobeTrotter event, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, last year in November. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, which gave a sneak peek into the film.

Coming back to 'The Bluff', the film is directed by Frank E Flowers with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. The film brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff.

Unveiled earlier this month, the trailer of 'The Bluff' begins with Karl Urban's entry, who is seeking a bounty which appears to be placed on Priyanka Chopra.

Being a doting mother to her daughters, Priyanka navigates a treacherous battle against her violent past to protect her family. It is followed by the high-octane action scenes performed by Priyanka to hunt down the infiltrators at her house.

Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO.