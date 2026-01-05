Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra’s Varanasi to premiere teaser in Paris, makers plan grand global push

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra are gearing up for their much-anticipated collaboration Varanasi, a big-budget spectacle directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Mounted on a reported budget of over ₹1,300 crore, the film is already being positioned as a global event even ahead of its release.

According to 123 Telugu, the makers are set to unveil the film’s announcement teaser at Le Grand Rex, one of Europe’s most iconic theatres. If confirmed, this would make Varanasi the first Indian film to screen its promotional material at the Paris landmark. The teaser screening is scheduled for 5 January 2026 at 9pm, and is expected to draw significant attention from both Indian cinema fans and international audiences.

French distributor Aanna Films, which specialises in Indian cinema releases across Europe, has reportedly confirmed the development. Industry observers say the teaser’s large-format presentation is part of Rajamouli’s strategy to keep anticipation high while the film remains in production.

Release Timeline And Cast Details Filming on Varanasi is said to be ongoing, with around eight more months of shooting left. The makers are targeting a March 2027 release, with the film slated to arrive in theatres during Sankranthi 2027.

Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the action-adventure epic features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen in a dual role, while the film also marks Priyanka Chopra’s Telugu-language debut.

The music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani, with the script and story written by Vijayendra Prasad.

First Look And Genre The first official glimpse of Varanasi was unveiled at a high-profile event in Hyderabad in November. Described as a Telugu-language epic fantasy science-fiction action-adventure, the film is among the most ambitious projects currently in Indian cinema.