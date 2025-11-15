Mahesh Babu’s epic titled Varanasi? Leaked teaser goes viral minutes before Globetrotter Event begins

A major slip-up at the Globetrotter Event venue on Saturday evening has sent the internet into a frenzy, after the official teaser of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated collaboration was accidentally played during technical checks. The film, referenced for years as SSMB 29, now appears to have a confirmed title: ‘Varanasi’.

The live event, which was expected to begin soon, was set to unveil the first look and key details of the film in a grand on-stage reveal. However, before the streaming on JioHotstar could commence, the teaser was mistakenly broadcast on the venue 100ft screen, giving attendees and backstage crew an unexpected early glimpse.

Within minutes, leaked clips surfaced across social media platforms, sparking a wave of excitement and debate among fans.

Mahesh Babu’s intense look shocks fans The leaked footage shows Mahesh Babu in a stark and powerful avatar—seated atop Nandi, his body smeared in blood, gripping a trident. The imagery suggests that Rajamouli is steering the actor into an intense mytho-action zone, one far removed from his recent on-screen personas.

The visuals, though brief, offer enough to fuel speculation that ‘Varanasi’ may be steeped in spiritual symbolism, heavy action and Rajamouli’s trademark world-building.

Online reaction has been immediate. Hashtags related to SSMB 29, Varanasi, and Mahesh Babu began trending almost instantly, with fans dissecting the symbolism of the trident, Nandi and the blood-soaked imagery.

Rajamouli’s penchant for epic storytelling—evident in Baahubali and RRR—has only added to the anticipation surrounding the film’s scale and tone.