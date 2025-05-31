Mahesh Babu says hes 'humbled and grateful' as Srimanthudu, Maharshi, and Major win at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor Mahesh Babu has expressed his happiness after his films Srimanthudu, Maharshi, and Major were honoured at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. These films, which were either led by or produced by the actor, received recognition for their impact on audiences and cinema.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram Story to share his feelings, stating that he felt "humbled and grateful" to see the films being celebrated. The actor also thanked the Telangana government for creating the platform and gave credit to the teams behind the movies.

"Humbled and grateful to see #Srimanthudu, #Maharshi, and #Major receive their place at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards...

Special thanks to the Telangana Government for initiating this prestigious honour and celebrating cinema...

Big love to my directors and everyone behind it..." wrote the actor.

Srimanthudu, released in 2015, features Mahesh Babu as Harsha Vardhan, a wealthy man who adopts a village and works for its development.

Maharshi, released in 2019, stars Mahesh Babu as Rishi, a rich businessman who returns to India and fights for the rights of farmers. The movie, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, was a commercial success and was praised for highlighting rural issues.

Major, on the other hand, which hit theatres in 2022, was produced by the actor. It is a biographical film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and starred Adivi Sesh.

The Telangana government on Thursday announced the Gaddar Film Awards. Nivetha Thomas was chosen as the best leading actress for '35 Chinna Katha Kadu,' Allu Arjun as the best leading actor for 'Pushpa-2,' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' as the best feature film.