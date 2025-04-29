Mahesh Babu turns unrecognisable with curly long hair, beefed up look for SSMB 29 in unseen pic, reminds fans of Mufasa

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is keeping things under wraps for his upcoming film, tentatively title SSMB 29. While not many details about the film have been out, an unseen photo of the actor in a new look has surfaced online. In the photo, he is seen engrossed in a conversation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and someone else.

Mahesh Babu's new long hair look Mahesh Babu sported long curly hair with a beefed-up look in the photo. He was dressed casually in a beige shirt and black shorts. He was seen seated on a lawn of an outdoor location.

Soon after the photo went viral, many compared his look to Mufasa. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Our mufasa.” “Hollywood Hunk acting in Tollywood,” added another user.

Someone else commented, “Who is this.”

SSMB 29 SSMB 29 is said to be based on a globe-trotting adventure on the lines of Indiana Jones, directed by RRR fame SS Rajamouli. It will star Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra. It is the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India for a film shoot, most likely SSMB 29 as guessed by fans.

The shooting for SSMB 29 began a few weeks ago. Its first schedule was held in Hyderabad. The team next went to Odisha for a longer schedule.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra had dropped a bunch of glimpses from the Odisha schedule without revealing details about the project.

On the other hand, a clip featuring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran was leaked from the sets. Later on, reports claimed that the director implemented strict rules regarding mobile usage on the film sets.

More details about SSM 29 are awaited.

From the official title of the film to its cast and crew, not much has been revealed officially.