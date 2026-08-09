Mahesh Babus first look as Rudhra in SS Rajamoulis Varanasi unveiled on his birthday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9 (ANI): Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian epic 'Varanasi' has been unveiled on the actor's birthday, giving fans a new glimpse of the rugged character at the centre of one of the most anticipated action-adventure.

The still was shared on the film's official Instagram handle, with the caption: "Another trip around the Sun... before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra."

The newly released images feature Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and casual outdoor gear.

One of the visuals places Rudhra amid the African wilderness, with zebras and giraffes visible in the background. Another shows the actor relaxing on a bamboo raft or cot surrounded by dense greenery.

The images were captured during the film's Africa schedule, which included filming around Mount Kilimanjaro and the Masai Mara. Director SS Rajamouli revealed the locations added a dimension that could not have been recreated on a set.

"Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That's what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce; very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath," Rajamouli revealed.

He added, "These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Masai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us."

'Varanasi', earlier referred to as SSMB29, stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh Babu. Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj plays the antagonist.

The makers had earlier unveiled Chopra's first look as Mandakini on her birthday in July. The character was introduced through contrasting visuals, including a bold black corset-style outfit and a more adventurous look featuring a white crop top and cargo pants.

The accompanying caption read, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."