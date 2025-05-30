Mahesh Babu's Khaleja re-release sparks fan outrage over missing scenes. Watch video

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ 2010 hit Khaleja, starring Mahesh Babu, returned to theatres in 4K on Friday, leaving fans excited. The film is now being screened in theatres after a special premiere in selected venues. While fans lined up outside theatres for the re-release, their excitement quickly turned to disappointment when they found that several scenes had been cut from the film.

Scenes deleted from Khaleja re-release Several videos and pictures from the re-release of Khaleja have surfaced on social media. In them, fans are seen creating ruckus over the missing scene, and even arguing with theatre management.

Some fans also stopped the screening of the film to question the theatre authorities over the deleted scenes.

Fans outrage at Khaleja screening Several fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration over the missing scenes. One of them shared a video of fans and wrote, “Orey song cut chesaru ani chepali kadha raa mundhey fans tho aatalu adadhu @KhalejaTheFilm direct adham pagal d*****u manolu cinema api d*****u, Sunday monday song ledhu movie lo. (Don’t you need to tell fans beforehand if you’re cutting out footage? Fans broke glass here and stopped the film from playing. Sunday Monday song is missing).”

Another one added, "Why cut the scenes when everything is going well?"

Someone also wrote, “What’s this? They cut 30 minutes of scenes and messed it up, now there’s complete chaos outside.”

“Sunday Monday song ledu. Nalo naku devudu kanipisthunnadu scene ledu. Evadu kodite dhimma thirigi dialogue ledu. Chesthe comedy nene cheyali scene ledu.. inka em chesukodaniki ee re release. Worst planning ra @KhalejaTheFilm #Khaleja4K. Anduke ee gola theatre lopala. (Songs, scenes and dialogues are missing from the film, what are we supposed to do with this re-release? That’s why fans are creating a ruckus),” shared one more.

After the chaos, SV Cinemax took to X and clarified saying, “Dear #Maheshbabu fans, Please note that #Khaleja4K will be screened with the content we receive from our VPF providers. We have seen a few tweets that few scenes/ song have not been screened. So please be aware and do not let us down by creating unnecessary issues. Pls understand."

Khaleja scenes added back The movie's official X account later revealed that the missing scenes have now been added. “EVERYTHING SORTED. Enjoy Khaleja 4K to the fullest in theatres near you.”