Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 first look unveiled on actor’s 50th birthday; full reveal coming on THIS date

Fans of Telugu cinema received a special gift this weekend, as the first look of SSMB29, the upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, was officially shared on Saturday.

The reveal came as Mahesh Babu celebrated his 50th birthday with loved ones.

SSMB29 First Look with Mahesh Babu Revealed The teaser poster, released by Rajamouli, gives audiences an early peek into the film’s world. The image shows a close-up of a man’s chest wearing a rugged brown shirt, partly unbuttoned. Around his neck is a rudraksh mala with a trishool and Nandi pendant — items often linked to strength, tradition, and spirituality.

Though the character’s face is not shown, fans believe it clearly points to Mahesh Babu.

The actor shared the picture with the caption, “Thank you for all the love. I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter (sic).”

More About SS Rajamouli's Upcoming Film SSMB29 is expected to be a grand action-adventure, with Mahesh Babu playing an explorer on a daring journey. The story is said to take inspiration from African legends and is being developed with a large-scale vision.

Shooting for the film will continue this August after months of preparation. The cast is equally impressive, with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed for a key role, and R Madhavan rumoured to be part of the project as well. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is also set to play a leading role, making this one of the most talked-about films in Indian cinema.