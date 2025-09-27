Mahesh Bhatt reveals Raha gets her own vanity van while Alia Bhatt works on sets: ‘Almost like a temple’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about his daughter Alia Bhatt in a recent interview amid the ongoing debate around celebrity demands on sets. Bhatt revealed that not only Alia Bhatt but also her daughter Raha Kapoor gets a separate vanity van on sets. He praised the actress for juggling her career and motherhood.

Mahesh Bhatt reveals granddaughter Raha gets her own vanity van on sets Talking to Humans of Bombay, Mahesh Bhatt recalled the time when he shot an ad campaign with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan recently. He said he found out that Raha Kapoor gets her own vanity and called it a ‘temple’.

He shared, “Alia chose to get married, and she had a child, and she works. She just went to Milan for the Gucci event, carrying her daughter with her. I recently did an ad with her and Mr Bachchan. I saw that there was a vanity which was for Raha. And Alia says, ‘Why don’t you go and sit in Raha’s room papa?’ I didn’t want to contaminate it. It had the feeling of a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, ‘No, no, no, the old man has no place there’. But that’s the new-age heroines. They go to work, they’re parenting, they go to Gucci events carrying their baby with them.”

Mahesh Bhatt: Alia married Ranbir and her films got bigger When asked about the claims of roles becoming fewer in the industry after marriage, Bhatt cited Alia Bhatt as an example.

“I don't see that happening with Alia. There is something about the old maximals there that ‘Oh don’t get married because once you're married then you stop being the heartthrob of the nation.' Alia got married to a very big star called Ranbir and her movies only got bigger. I think they're changing times in a good way.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dated for years before tying the knot in April 2022. She announced her pregnancy on June 27, 2022, and was later blessed with Raha Kapoor in the same year.

Her last release was Jigra, which did not work at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming Alpha, the first female-led release in the YRF Spy Universe. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War as her next. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles.