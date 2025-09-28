Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife, costume designer Deepa Mehta, dies, son Satya shares emotional tribute

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife, Deepa Mehta, has passed away. The news was confirmed by their son, actor Satya Manjrekar, who shared a heartfelt note on social media along with an old picture of his mother. “I miss you mumma,” he wrote.

Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepa Mehta’s Journey Mahesh Manjrekar married Deepa Mehta, a costume designer, in 1987. The two had known each other since their college days. Together, they welcomed two children — daughter Ashwami Manjrekar and son Satya Manjrekar. However, the marriage ended in 1995, after which their children continued to live with Mahesh.

Deepa later went on to establish her saree label, Queen of Hearts, which gained popularity not just in the Marathi film industry but also in Bollywood. Deepa and Mahesh's daughter's Ashwami often modelled for the brand, even as she explored her own path in films.

A family connected to cinema After his separation from Deepa, Mahesh Manjrekar married actress Medha Manjrekar, with whom he has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3 and has since appeared in films like Major and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.