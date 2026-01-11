Mahhi Vij calls Nadim Nadz her ‘safe place’ after divorce from Jay Bhanushali: Who is he?

TV actors Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially confirmed their divorce after much speculation. The couple parted ways after 14 years of their marriage. Recently, the two took to social media and announced that they have mutually ended their marriage.

Mahhi Vij's post for best friend Nadim Nadz Amid speculations around their divorce, Mahhi Vij penned a long, emotional note for Nadim Nadz. In her post, she called Nadz her “best friend, safe space and forever,” sparking curiosity among netizens.

Mahhi took to her Instagram handle and wished Nadim Nadz on his birthday. She shared a photo of them from his birthday celebration. In the picture, she was seen feeding cake to the birthday boy.

Who is Nadim Nadz Nadim Nadz hails from the media industry. He is also a producer who shares a close connection with Salman Khan. He is associated with Salman Khan Television (SKTV). Nadz served as a producer and executive for several television projects under the banner. It is believed that he shares a personal bond with Khan.

What did Mahhi Vij say about Nadim Nadz For Nadim Nadz, Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one I chose, not by chance, but by heart. To the one who listens to me even when I don’t say a word, to the one who stands by me not because he has to, but because he wants to — you are my family, my safe place, my forever.

You are not just my best friend, you are my comfort, my strength, my home. With you, I can be myself — broken, happy, emotional, imperfect — and still feel completely accepted and loved."

She continued, "Yes, we get angry sometimes. Yes, we fight. Yes, sometimes we don’t talk for days. But no matter how far the silence goes, it always ends at the same place — us. Because deep down, we both know that Nadim and Mahhi are one. Our souls are connected in a way words can never fully explain."

"I love you, Nadim — not just for who you are, but for how you make me feel, for how you stand with me, for how you are my heart, my home, my family. Today and always," an excerpt from her post also mentioned.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali Meanwhile, Vij and Bhanushali announced their separation earlier this month via a statement. It read: “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life. Yet, we continue to have each other’s back. Peace, growth, kindness and humanity have always been our guiding values… Though we walk separate paths, there is no villain in this story and no negativity attached to this decision. We choose peace over drama and sanity above all else.”

