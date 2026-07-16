'Main anti-national nahi hun': Sonakshi Sinha voices support for Sonam Wangchuk, urges dialogue | Watch

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has publicly voiced support for educator and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently observing a hunger strike in New Delhi amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. In a strongly-worded video statement, the actor expressed concern over Wangchuk's health, urged the government to engage in dialogue with him and said she felt it was time to speak out.

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Beginning her message, Sonakshi Sinha said she had never issued a public statement like this before but felt Wangchuk's protest could no longer be ignored.

Also Read | Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: Samay Raina extends support to activist

"I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won," she said.

Referring to Wangchuk's 18th day of fasting, the actor highlighted the physical toll of the protest and questioned why his concerns were not receiving wider attention.

"He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he doing this? He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this," she said.

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Sonakshi Sinha also questioned the silence surrounding Wangchuk's protest, saying more people should speak up.

"A lot many people are still silent. I can’t stay silent. Whatever will happen, let it happen. No problem. I can’t remain silent," she said.

The actor also appealed to the government to initiate a dialogue with Wangchuk, saying, "Why is nobody listening. Nobody cares. Nobody is open for a dialogue."

Explaining why she chose to issue the video statement despite the sensitivity surrounding the issue, Sonakshi Sinha added, "Main koi anti-national nahi hu."

Watch Sonakshi Sinha's video on Sonam Wangchuk here:

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Other celebrities extend support Sonakshi Sinha is among several film personalities who have publicly expressed concern over Wangchuk's health and extended support to him during the ongoing CJP protest.

Earlier, actors Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol and Omi Vaidya had also voiced support for Wangchuk.

Also Read | Who is Sonam Wangchuk? What is he famous for and who was his father

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Zeenat Aman wrote, "My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk '...has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.' And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied 'Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.'"

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Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for portraying Chatur in 3 Idiots, also backed Wangchuk. The actor urged people to learn more about Wangchuk's work and the issues behind his protest, while expressing concern over his health condition.

With Sonakshi Sinha's statement, another prominent Bollywood voice has joined those calling attention to Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike and urging dialogue over the issues raised during the CJP protest.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.