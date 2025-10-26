‘Main Mard Hoon’ - 5 legendary Indravadan Sarabhai moments that made Satish Shah unforgettable in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'

The Indian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on October 25 at the age of 74. Known for his unmatched comic timing and effortless wit, Shah leaves behind a legacy that spans films, television, and theatre — but for millions of fans, he will forever be remembered as the one and only Indravadan Sarabhai from the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

The show, which ran from 2004 to 2006, redefined Indian television comedy with its sharp writing and stellar performances. At the heart of it all was Indravadan — sarcastic, mischievous, and utterly hilarious. Played to perfection by Satish Shah, the character’s unapologetic humor and deadpan delivery became the gold standard for situational comedy.

Fans fondly recall his laugh-out-loud one-liners and his witty exchanges with Maya (Ratna Pathak Shah), his son Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan), daughter-in-law Monisha (Rupali Ganguly), and his poetic son Rosesh (Rajesh Kumar). Even two decades later, Indravadan’s jokes continue to flood social media, proving that his humour never really went out of style.

In remembrance of Satish Shah and his timeless performance, here are some of Indravadan Sarabhai’s most unforgettable one-liners — the ones that still make us laugh like it’s 2004 all over again:

Indravadan: Arey cake bann raha hai? Kis khushi mein?

Maya: Aaj mera birthday hai!

Indravadan: Baat mat badlo, Maya… Maine puchha kis khushi mein?

Indravadan: “Hawa kha raha hoon.”

Sahil: “Yahan kahan hai hawa?”

Indravadan: “Main kha gaya! Toh kahan se hogi?”

Maya (with her signature sass): “Ye complaint tumhe apni mummy se karni chahiye thi.”

Indravadan: “Aree re re! Yani bechari ki aatma ko mar ke bhi shanti nahi mili!”

Indravadan: “Woh toh hona hi tha, Maya. Maine isse kaha tha ki burkha pehen ke jaana, fir bhi isne apna chehra dikhaya.” Sarabhai vs Sarabhai didn’t become a hit overnight. In fact, Satish Shah once revealed that the show took time to find its audience. But when it did, it became a cultural phenomenon. Today, its dialogues live on through memes, reels, and fan pages — each one proof of Shah’s enduring impact on Indian pop culture.