Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali’s movie achieves what even Dhurandhar could not | Box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga has delivered a box office story rarely seen in Hindi cinema. Its 3rd weekend's collection actually surpassed its opening weekend total. This trend eluded even Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, two of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.

The Imtiaz Ali film opened modestly on Day 1, with a collection of ₹1.15 crore. Day 2 saw a rise to ₹1.85 crore at the box office. Day 3 brought further growth, with box-office collections reaching ₹2.50 crore. The total opening weekend stood at just ₹5.50 crore.

By contrast, the 3rd weekend showed extraordinary momentum building. Day 15 collected ₹2.75 crore, already surpassing the original Day 1 figure. Day 16 saw net collections jump significantly to ₹4.25 crore. Day 17 closed the weekend strongly at ₹4.50 crore. The 3rd weekend total reached an impressive ₹11.50 crore overall.

This means the third weekend's collection was 109% higher than the first weekend's. Essentially, Main Vaapas Aaunga more than doubled its opening weekend performance later.

Both Dhurandhar films followed the conventional blockbuster trajectory of declining returns. Huge opening numbers gradually tapered off as the weeks progressed.

Main Vaapas Aaunga instead defied this typical pattern entirely. Its low-key opening gave way to sustained word-of-mouth growth.

This suggests a strong audience reception built gradually rather than through hype. Many Hindi films rely heavily on opening weekend promotional pushes. Main Vaapas Aaunga's trajectory points towards genuine content-driven success instead.

Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Dhurandhar Dhurandhar grossed ₹840.20 crore, earning an All-Time Blockbuster verdict. Its opening weekend (Day 1-3) totalled ₹103 crore in net collections. By its third weekend (Day 16-18), collections had dropped to ₹85.5 crore combined.

This represents a decline of roughly 17% from its opening weekend. Dhurandhar never matched, let alone doubled, its own opening weekend later.

Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 opened even bigger, with massive Day 1 numbers reported. Day 1 alone brought in ₹102.55 crore in net collections. The opening weekend (Day 1-0) reached approximately ₹339.27 crore in total.

By its third weekend (Day 16-18), collections had fallen sharply to ₹75.45 crore. This marks a steep decline of nearly 78% from launch.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹1.50 crore net across 2,160 shows on Day 18. That brought the total India gross collections to ₹57.01 crore. The total India net collections stand at ₹47.80 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹35 lakh on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to ₹16 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹73.01 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has achieved something genuinely rare at the box office. While bigger blockbusters faded after their openings, this film grew. Its third weekend outperforming its first marks an unusual achievement.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, was released on 12 June. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of ₹70 crore.

Does that mean it’s already profitable? Not really. A movie has to earn at least double its budget to break even. According to multiple reports, the romantic drama has secured an OTT deal with Netflix for ₹30 crore. Add music rights and satellite rights. Even then, the movie has barely reached its break-even point, ₹140 crore.