Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali’s movie achieves what even Dhurandhar could not | Box office collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga has delivered a box office story rarely seen in Hindi cinema. Its 3rd weekend's collection actually surpassed its opening weekend total. This trend eluded even Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, two of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.

The Imtiaz Ali film opened modestly on Day 1, with a collection of ₹1.15 crore. Day 2 saw a rise to ₹1.85 crore at the box office. Day 3 brought further growth, with box-office collections reaching ₹2.50 crore. The total opening weekend stood at just ₹5.50 crore.

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By contrast, the 3rd weekend showed extraordinary momentum building. Day 15 collected ₹2.75 crore, already surpassing the original Day 1 figure. Day 16 saw net collections jump significantly to ₹4.25 crore. Day 17 closed the weekend strongly at ₹4.50 crore. The 3rd weekend total reached an impressive ₹11.50 crore overall.

This means the third weekend's collection was 109% higher than the first weekend's. Essentially, Main Vaapas Aaunga more than doubled its opening weekend performance later.

Both Dhurandhar films followed the conventional blockbuster trajectory of declining returns. Huge opening numbers gradually tapered off as the weeks progressed.

Main Vaapas Aaunga instead defied this typical pattern entirely. Its low-key opening gave way to sustained word-of-mouth growth.

This suggests a strong audience reception built gradually rather than through hype. Many Hindi films rely heavily on opening weekend promotional pushes. Main Vaapas Aaunga's trajectory points towards genuine content-driven success instead.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Dhurandhar Dhurandhar grossed ₹840.20 crore, earning an All-Time Blockbuster verdict. Its opening weekend (Day 1-3) totalled ₹103 crore in net collections. By its third weekend (Day 16-18), collections had dropped to ₹85.5 crore combined.

This represents a decline of roughly 17% from its opening weekend. Dhurandhar never matched, let alone doubled, its own opening weekend later.

Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 opened even bigger, with massive Day 1 numbers reported. Day 1 alone brought in ₹102.55 crore in net collections. The opening weekend (Day 1-0) reached approximately ₹339.27 crore in total.

By its third weekend (Day 16-18), collections had fallen sharply to ₹75.45 crore. This marks a steep decline of nearly 78% from launch.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹1.50 crore net across 2,160 shows on Day 18. That brought the total India gross collections to ₹57.01 crore. The total India net collections stand at ₹47.80 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹35 lakh on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to ₹16 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹73.01 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has achieved something genuinely rare at the box office. While bigger blockbusters faded after their openings, this film grew. Its third weekend outperforming its first marks an unusual achievement.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah, was released on 12 June. The movie was reportedly made with a budget of ₹70 crore.

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Does that mean it’s already profitable? Not really. A movie has to earn at least double its budget to break even. According to multiple reports, the romantic drama has secured an OTT deal with Netflix for ₹30 crore. Add music rights and satellite rights. Even then, the movie has barely reached its break-even point, ₹140 crore.

However, the movie shows an upward trend. It may get profitable soon if this trend continues.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.