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Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release date: When and how to watch Imtiaz Ali’s movie online

Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, follows a 95-year-old patriarch's journey to resolve unresolved memories.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Aug 2026, 11:04 PM IST
Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release date: When and how to watch Imtiaz Ali’s movie online
Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT release date: When and how to watch Imtiaz Ali’s movie online(Screengrab from YouTube/Applause Entertainment)
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Main Vaapas Aaunga, after its unique box-office run, is all set for its OTT release. The movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvani.

Main Vaapas Aaunga will premiere digitally tomorrow, on 7 August. The film arrives exclusively on Netflix India. Netflix confirmed the release through a social media announcement.

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“The story that remained incomplete 78 years ago will now be completed,” it wrote while sharing a poster of the movie, showing the OTT release date. It will remain available in its original Hindi language. Multiple subtitle options are also provided for viewers.

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Also Read | Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves what Dhurandhar could not: Box office collection

The story follows Keenu, a 95-year-old patriarch, played by Naseeruddin Shah. He lies on his deathbed, haunted by old memories. His first love remains unresolved, dating back decades.

His final wish is to return to his birthplace. This lies in pre-Partition Punjab, now across the border. His grandson, played by Diljit Dosanjh, undertakes this journey. He travels across borders, tracing his grandfather's past.

The narrative moves through multiple historical timelines throughout. It highlights emotional scars from the 1947 Partition.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office

Beyond its OTT debut, Main Vaapas Aaunga had a unique theatrical run. Its box office journey defied typical opening patterns entirely.

The film earned 12.25 crore net during its opening week. Surprisingly, its second week significantly outperformed the first. Week 2 collections reached 22.55 crore, nearly double the opening.

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Day 9 and Day 10 saw notable jumps. Collections rose to 4.35 crore and 5.75 crore respectively. This temporarily pushed the film into "Average" territory.

Also Read | ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ review: Partition film is heartfelt but unadventurous

Days 16 and 17 saw further spikes, too. These days earned 4.25 crore and 4.5 crore each. Strong word-of-mouth boosted its performance later.

However, collections declined steadily from the third week onward. By Day 30, earnings had dropped to 8 lakh per day. The decline continued consistently through subsequent weeks.

By Day 40, the film earned just 12 lakh. Collections dwindled further into the fifties, nearing 1 lakh daily.

Overall, the Hindi version earned 65.09 crore net at the domestic box office. This contributed to a total India gross of 77.33 crore. The film's worldwide total reached nearly 100 crore ( 99.31 crore) altogether, according to Sacnilk. Overseas markets contributed 21.98 crore to this total.

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Also Read | 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' underscores a quiet shift underway at the Box Office

The movie had its theatrical release on 12 June. Reportedly made with a budget of 70 crore, the movie needed to earn around 140 crore to break even.

The movie minted around 100 crore during its theatrical run. According to media reports, the movie bagged the Netflix deal for 30 crore.

Producer Mohit Choudhary said in July that the movie had already recovered its costs. The movie was initially released across 804 screens in 59 countries. Later, it was released in 15 more countries.

“The film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. This seemed extremely difficult at the start of its theatrical journey. While the film has been and will always remain a ‘people's hit’, it is now officially also a commercial hit,” he told PTI.

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Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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