Main Wapas Aaunga trailer OUT: Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari star in Imtiaz Ali’s Partition-era love story

The first trailer for Main Wapas Aaunga has been released, marking the return of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali with a deeply emotional drama rooted in the trauma of the India-Pakistan Partition.
Known for films that blend romance with introspection and emotional displacement, Ali appears to be returning to familiar thematic territory while exploring the scars left behind by one of the most painful chapters in South Asian history. The film features an ensemble cast led by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and Danish Pandor.
The trailer centres on an ageing man, played by Shah, who appears to be on his deathbed while struggling with memories of his youth and a lost love that continues to haunt him decades later. Sharvari plays the woman who remains at the heart of those memories, while Vedang Raina portrays the younger version of Shah’s character in flashbacks that trace his emotional journey through the Partition era.
Set across two timelines, the film appears to examine how historical violence and displacement shape private relationships over generations. The trailer hints at a story filled with longing, regret and unresolved grief, as the protagonist revisits fragments of his past while confronting his own mortality.
At the same time, Ali introduces moments of eccentric humour through the older man’s increasingly bizarre theories and observations. In one exchange with his grandson, played by Dosanjh, Shah’s character says: “Have you heard of Adolf Hitler? He was a martian,” before later insisting that “there is a match on the moon.”
The unusual dialogue injects an unexpected layer of absurdity into an otherwise sombre narrative, suggesting that the film may also explore ageing, loneliness and psychological fragility. The exchanges between Shah and Dosanjh provide some of the trailer’s lighter moments while also hinting at the emotional bond between the two characters.
The project also reunites Ali with composer AR Rahman, whose music forms a central emotional thread throughout the trailer. The lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil, a frequent collaborator of Ali’s whose work has featured prominently in several of the director’s films.
The screenplay has been written by Ali and Nayanika Mahtani, while cinematographer Sylvester Fonseca handles the film’s visual design.