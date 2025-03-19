‘Maine 51% Suna Tha’: Kartik Aaryan takes witty jab at Karan Johar over ₹1,000-crore Dharma deal with Adar Poonawalla

Bollywood witnessed a lighthearted yet witty exchange between actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar at a recent IIFA ceremony, which was aired on television on March 16.

The moment, which has since gone viral, saw Kartik playfully bringing up Karan’s recent business deal—selling 50 per cent of Dharma Productions to Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla for a staggering ₹1,000 crore, according to News18.

Kartik jokingly asks Karan to make him his partner. Responding with humor, Karan offers him roles such as a clothes handler, cobbler, and makeup artist etc.

“Kya banoge, Kartik? Kapde waala, joote waala, cosmetic waala, property waala?” Karan quipped. Seizing the moment, Kartik responded with, “Poonawalla? Voh nahi bola aapne?” (You didn’t mention Poonawalla?); a reference to Adar Poonawalla’s recent investment in Dharma.

Karan, acknowledging Kartik’s witty remark, replied, “Suno, unka adar se naam lo, 50 per cent stake hai unka.” (Take his name with respect; he owns a 50 per cent stake). However, Kartik playfully countered, “Maine 51 per cent suna tha,” implying an even greater stake than officially announced.

Karan had earlier discussed this partnership at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, where he called it a "marriage of two minds." He elaborated “It was an easy decision for us, and we truly believe this is the best partnership for the growth we envision.”

Adar Poonawalla, best known for his pharmaceutical empire, admitted his move into entertainment was unexpected—even for him. “I was as surprised as everyone else,” he confessed to News 18.

However, he believes Bollywood, particularly its music and content distribution verticals, has immense potential. He added that it’s a risky business, but Dharma’s strong legacy makes it a valuable investment

The Kartik-Karan exchange added a humorous twist to this major business move, entertaining audiences while shedding light on the evolving landscape of Bollywood’s top production houses.